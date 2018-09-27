Robin Wright Says 'The Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over' in 'House of Cards' Trailer - Watch Now!

Robin Wright stars in the teaser trailer for House of Cards‘ final season.

In the trailer, President Underwood (played by Wright) says, “My first 100 days as president have been difficult. I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don’t believe a word of it…the reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Cody Fern are joining the season in new roles, with Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, and more also starring.

House of Cards’ sixth season will debut on Netflix on November 2.