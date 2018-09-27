Top Stories
Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Promote 'First Man' in London

Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling leave the BBC Studios after giving interviews on Thursday (September 27) in London, England.

The pair star in First Man, which will be released in theaters on October 12.

Ryan and Claire are in the middle of their world-wide press tour for the movie and most recently stopped in Paris to premiere the film.

