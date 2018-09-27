Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 8:08 pm

Seth Rogen to Play Two Roles in His Next Comedy Movie!

Seth Rogen is set to star in an upcoming untitled movie for Sony Pictures, based on a novella that Simon Rich wrote for The New Yorker.

The 36-year-old actor will also produce the film, in which he’ll play “Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1918 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years,” according to Variety.

“The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day,” the synopsis continues. “But when he seeks out his family, he is horrified to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

Cinematographer Brandon Trost will make his directorial debut on the project with Rich writing the screenplay based on his novella.
