Shawn Mendes & Zedd: 'Lost In Japan' Remix Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Shawn Mendes and Zedd are teaming up on a new remix of “Lost In Japan,” and you can listen to it right here!

The new version of the song dropped on Thursday (September 27).

“Lost In Japan” is the second official single from Shawn‘s self-titled third studio album following “In My Blood.”

“When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted to do an exciting remix for the song, and with Zedd being a good friend and such an amazing artist, it felt natural to ask him to collaborate on it. What he did with it is so incredible and I’m so excited for the world to hear it,” said Shawn.

“I was really excited when Shawn asked me to work on a new version of ‘Lost In Japan.’ I tried to fuse both of our worlds together and bring us both to a place we wouldn’t have gone to by ourselves. It’s my favorite song from the album so it was super fun to put my own touch to it,” said Zedd.

Listen below!