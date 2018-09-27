Top Stories
'SNL' Announces Awkwafina & Seth Meyers as Upcoming Hosts - See Who's Performing!

Awkwafina and Seth Meyers are hosting Saturday Night Live!

The two stars were both announced as SNL hosts for the next two shows on Thursday (September 27) following the upcoming season premiere.

As previously announced, Adam Driver is hosting the premiere on Saturday (September 29), with Kanye West as the musical guest.

In addition, SNL also revealed the musical guests for each show: Travis Scott will perform during Awkwafina‘s show on October 6, and Paul Simon will perform during Seth‘s show on October 13.

See the full line-up below!
