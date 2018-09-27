Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 3:59 pm

Sophie Turner Had an Awkward First Meeting With Justin Bieber - Watch!

Sophie Turner is opening up about an awkward situation!

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress made an appearance on The Late Late show With James Corden on Wednesday night (September 26).

During her appearance, James asked Sophie about the musician she loved before she met her fiance Joe Jonas. Sophie revealed she had a crush on Justin Bieber, resulting in a first meeting that Joe won’t let her live down!

She also talked about working with Brooklyn Beckham for the cover shoot for 1883 Magazine, and revealed she played a prank on him.

Watch below!
Photos: The Late Late Show With James Corden / CBS
