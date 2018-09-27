Tim Allen Says 'Toy Story 4' Plot Is 'So Emotional' - Watch Now!

Tim Allen is opening up about the highly anticipated fourth Toy Story movie!

The 65-year-old actor, who plays Buzz Lightyear in the film series, spilled the beans during an appearance on The Talk on Wednesday (September 26).

“Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional,” he said of making the movie.

“I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker.”

“I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through,” he added.

The first Toy Story was released in 1995. Watch him explain below!