Thu, 27 September 2018 at 3:09 pm

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hang Out in Italy Before Filming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'!

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hang Out in Italy Before Filming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are sightseeing before their big shoot!

The 22-year-old co-stars were seen enjoying a visit around town on Thursday (September 7) in Torcello, Italy.

The two stars were seen hanging with a large entourage while heading out around town. In the next few days, they’ll begin filming Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 5, 2019.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Marisa Tomei are also set to star in the upcoming film.
Photos: BACKGRID
