Thu, 27 September 2018 at 12:09 pm

Tristan Thompson's Cheating Drama Addressed in 'KUWTK' Trailer (Video)

Our first look at how the Kardashians dealt with Tristan Thompson‘s cheating drama has been revealed in a mid-season trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“The things I can control I have to be able to control,” Khloe Kardashian says in the trailer as it shows her about to go into labor.

Kim also makes her thoughts known, saying, “They have another video of him? Unfollowed. I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.”

Kris adds, “These guys are always like, going for sloppy seconds.”

Click inside to watch the trailer…

KUWTK airs on Sunday nights on E!
  • Phoenix

    Didn’t Tristan cheat on his ex with Khloezilla?…. what goes around, comes around.