Viggo Mortensen Suits Up for 'Green Book' Premiere in Zurich

Viggo Mortensen looks so handsome while walking the red carpet for the Green Book premiere held during the 2018 Zurich Film Festival on Thursday (September 27) at Kino Corso in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 57-year-old actor was joined by the film’s director Peter Farrelly for the premiere and the festival’s opening ceremony festivities.

The Zurich Film Festival will take place until October 7.

Green Book is about a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Mortensen) who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.