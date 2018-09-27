Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 12:29 pm

Zac Efron Rocks a Chance the Rapper Hat While Arriving in LA!

Zac Efron Rocks a Chance the Rapper Hat While Arriving in LA!

Zac Efron is shouting out Chance The Rapper with his apparel!

The 30-year-old High School Musical star was spotted arriving at LAX airport on Wednesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

Zac sported RVCA gear, along with his skateboard, as he made his way through the airport. He also repped Chance with the “3″ cap.

Zac stars in the upcoming The Beach Bum alongside Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher and Snoop Dogg. The movie hits theaters on March 22, 2019. Watch the trailer now!
Just Jared on Facebook
zac efron la september 2018 01
zac efron la september 2018 02
zac efron la september 2018 03
zac efron la september 2018 04
zac efron la september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop
  • Me Underwears

    ”The 30-year-old High School Musical star” is this 2008 or 2018???