Thu, 27 September 2018 at 6:16 pm

Zelda Williams Drops Her TV Pilot 'Shrimp' Online - Watch Now!

Zelda Williams stars in the TV pilot Shrimp, which she also created, and she just dropped the full pilot episode online!

The show follows the lives of dominatrixes in Los Angeles. Dominatrixes do not sleep with their clients and instead humiliate their “shrimp” clients in kinky ways.

“It’s a different world than I think has been portrayed previous to this,” Zelda told EW. “I don’t think it gets treated very well. The world there is incredibly understanding, non-judgmental. The entire foundation of it is on consent and openness.”

Conor Leslie, Paulina Singer, Frances Fisher, Jake Abel, Jacob Zachar, and Danielle Campbell all star in the pilot as well.
Photos: Getty
