Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson Hold Hands While Departing LAX!

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 9:27 am

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson are heading out!

The married couple was spotted heading out together on Thursday (September 27) at LAX in Los Angeles.

Aaron and Sam held hands as they made their way to the security checkpoint.

Sam directed the upcoming A Million Little Pieces, adapted by the James Frey memoir of the same name. Aaron co-wrote the screenplay, and will star as the main character.

The movie just premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where the couple hit the red carpet together.
Photos: BACKGRID
