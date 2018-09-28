Amal Clooney Steps Out to Speak at the UN in NYC!

Amal Clooney is heading out to work!

The 40-year-old barrister was spotted making her way out on Friday (September 28) to the United Nations in New York City.

Amal spoke at the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy conference during the U.N. general assembly, and addressed Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, asking him to pardon imprisoned Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

“The journalists’ families have already submitted a pardon request. This case began with authorization from the government at the highest level, all the way up to the president’s office. And the government can, if it wants to, end it today,” she said.

She is on their legal team fighting for their freedom. Find out more about the important case!

FYI: Amal is carrying a Michael Kors bag and wearing Jimmy Choo heels.