Fri, 28 September 2018 at 2:07 am

Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, & 'Walking Dead' Stars Attend Season 9 Screening!

Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, & 'Walking Dead' Stars Attend Season 9 Screening!

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira pose together on the red carpet while attending a screening of The Walking Dead‘s season nine premiere on Thursday (September 27) in Los Angeles.

The show’s stars were joined by fellow castmates Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos with partner David Boyd, Alanna Masterson, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, and Sydney Park.

Some more cast members in attendance included newcomer Dan Fogler along with Callan McAuliffe, Gustavo Gomez, Cooper Andrews, Briana Venskus, Cassady McClincy, Avi Nash, Eleanor Matsuura, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Katelyn Nacon.

Fear The Walking Dead‘s Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, and Alexa Nisenson also attended the event.

FYI: Danai is wearing an Iris Van Herpen Couture dress. Sydney is wearing a Cavanagh Baker dress. Alexa is wearing a DMN Demain Paris top and pants, Schutz heels, Le Vian rings, and a Prada bag.

Photos: WENN
