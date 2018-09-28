Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:39 pm

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'Tonic' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'Tonic' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson and her hubby Evan Ross are back at it again with yet another brand new song called “Tonic,” and you can stream it right here!

The track, which follows “Paris,” “I Do” and “Safe Zone,” is the latest to be released from their upcoming collaborative music project.

You can also catch Ashlee and Evan on their reality show Ashlee and Evan, which airs every Sunday night on E! at 10pm EST.

Ashlee and Evan‘s latest “Tonic” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross – ‘Tonic’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Ashlee and Evan’s latest single “Tonic”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: David Becker; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop