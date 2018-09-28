Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'Tonic' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson and her hubby Evan Ross are back at it again with yet another brand new song called “Tonic,” and you can stream it right here!

The track, which follows “Paris,” “I Do” and “Safe Zone,” is the latest to be released from their upcoming collaborative music project.

You can also catch Ashlee and Evan on their reality show Ashlee and Evan, which airs every Sunday night on E! at 10pm EST.

Ashlee and Evan‘s latest “Tonic” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross – ‘Tonic’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Ashlee and Evan’s latest single “Tonic”…