BFFs Kendall Jenner & Cara Delevingne Reunite in Paris!

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne embrace while having fun at designer Virgil Abloh‘s intimate, post-show dinner following his Off-White fashion show on Thursday (September 27) at Girafe in Paris, France.

Guests at the party, including model Anwar Hadid and Virgil himself, enjoyed a view of the Eiffel Tower during the dinner.

Kendall walked the runway alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, and Romee Strijd earlier in the day. Cara sat in the front row with Anwar to watch the show.

“amazing show @virgilabloh @off____white family!!! 🖤,” Kendall wrote on Instagram.