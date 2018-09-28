Cara Delevingne Gets Support From Ashley Benson At Balmain Show During Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne slays it on the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 26-year-old actress and model returned to the runway for the presentation, and afterwards, was seen meeting up with rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson.

Just the night before, Ashley was seen hosting a launch event at Krys for Privé Revaux, which expanded into the international market.

Ashley even got a glam photo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

