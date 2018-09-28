Ciara, Missy Elliott & Dua Lipa to Perform at American Music Awards 2018!

Ciara, Missy Elliott and Dua Lipa are performing at the 2018 American Music Awards!

The three stars were all announced as performers at the upcoming awards show on Friday (September 28).

Ciara and Missy will be performing two tracks including “Level Up,” and Ciara will also perform “Dose,” while Dua will be performing two songs including “Electricity” as a first-time nominee.

Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign and Carrie Underwood have all been previously announced as performers during the show as well. There will also be a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The show will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, and will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.