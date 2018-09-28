Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 4:04 pm

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Show Off Their Paris Fashion Week Street Styles

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Show Off Their Paris Fashion Week Street Styles

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber take their style to the streets during Paris Fashion Week!

The models, ages 52 and 17, respectively, were spotted stepping out on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

Cindy was headed to a pop-up exhibition hosted by Acne Studios featuring herself, Sam Abell and Amarrillo at Galerie Edouard Escougnou.

That same day, Cindy donned a black blazer and a lacy top while leaving a restaurant at Palais de Chaillot.

The day before, Kaia dazzled in two looks in the Isabel Marant fashion show, where Cameron Dallas sat front row.

Also pictured inside: Kaia heading out in another outfit with bright red lips on Thursday, and Cameron at the L’Oreal X Isabel Marant Party at Jardin des Tuileries.

30+ pictures inside of Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and Cameron Dallas during Paris Fashion Week…

Credit: Getty, INSTARimages.com, WENN; Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Cameron Dallas, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

