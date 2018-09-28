Dakota Johnson Joins Cynthia Erivo at 'El Royale' NY Screening!

Cynthia Erivo and Dakota Johnson walk the red carpet together at a screening of their movie Bad Times at the El Royale on Thursday (September 28) at Metrograph in New York City.

The two actresses star in the mystery-thriller, which will hit theaters on October 12.

Cynthia performed for the crowd at the after party held at The Box. She performs several songs in the movie, including “This Old Heart of Mine” by the Isley Brothers, which is heard in the first trailer.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Ganni dress and Mizuki earrings. Cynthia is wearing a Paolo Sebastian Couture dress and Messika jewelry at the screening.

40+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo at the screening…