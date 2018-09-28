Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:28 am

Dakota Johnson Joins Cynthia Erivo at 'El Royale' NY Screening!

Dakota Johnson Joins Cynthia Erivo at 'El Royale' NY Screening!

Cynthia Erivo and Dakota Johnson walk the red carpet together at a screening of their movie Bad Times at the El Royale on Thursday (September 28) at Metrograph in New York City.

The two actresses star in the mystery-thriller, which will hit theaters on October 12.

Cynthia performed for the crowd at the after party held at The Box. She performs several songs in the movie, including “This Old Heart of Mine” by the Isley Brothers, which is heard in the first trailer.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Ganni dress and Mizuki earrings. Cynthia is wearing a Paolo Sebastian Couture dress and Messika jewelry at the screening.

40+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo at the screening…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 01
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 02
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 03
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 04
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 05
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 06
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 07
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 08
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 09
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 10
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 11
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 12
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 13
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 14
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 15
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 16
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 17
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 18
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 19
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 20
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 21
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 22
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 23
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 24
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 25
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 26
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 27
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 28
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 29
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 30
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 31
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 32
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 33
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 34
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 35
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 36
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 37
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 38
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 39
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 40
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 41
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 42
dakota johnson cynthia erivo bad times nyc screening 43

Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop