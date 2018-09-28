Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 6:31 pm

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham Catch a Flight With Eva Longoria & Jose Baston

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham joined another famous couple while jetting out of Paris!

The duo were spotted with Eva Longoria and husband Jose Baston at Le Bourget Airport on Friday (September 28) in Paris France.

Before hopping on a private jet together, the two couples snapped some pictures outside of the plane.

A day earlier, Victoria took to her Instagram to share a photo with Eva and her newborn son Santiago.

“Finally meeting Santi!! I’m in Love!! X so many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!!! xxx Love u so much and could not be happier for u both!!! xxxx,” Victoria captioned the photo.

Check it out below…
Photos: Backgrid
David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Jose Baston, Victoria Beckham

