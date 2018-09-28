David Beckham & Victoria Beckham Catch a Flight With Eva Longoria & Jose Baston

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham joined another famous couple while jetting out of Paris!

The duo were spotted with Eva Longoria and husband Jose Baston at Le Bourget Airport on Friday (September 28) in Paris France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

Before hopping on a private jet together, the two couples snapped some pictures outside of the plane.

A day earlier, Victoria took to her Instagram to share a photo with Eva and her newborn son Santiago.

“Finally meeting Santi!! I’m in Love!! X so many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!!! xxx Love u so much and could not be happier for u both!!! xxxx,” Victoria captioned the photo.

Check it out below…