Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter is hinting that baby number two is on the way!

The 44-year-old retired athlete was spotted with wife Hannah, who appeared to be sporting a baby bump, on Friday (September 28) in New York City.

The day before, Derek added to the speculation while talking about his one-year-old daughter Bella.

“It’s awesome. Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” Derek told Extra.

When asked if he planned on any more children in the future, Derek slyly responded, “Yeah, there’s a few more…you’re slick! I see that!”

Check out the entire interview below…