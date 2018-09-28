Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 7:39 pm

Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter is hinting that baby number two is on the way!

The 44-year-old retired athlete was spotted with wife Hannah, who appeared to be sporting a baby bump, on Friday (September 28) in New York City.

The day before, Derek added to the speculation while talking about his one-year-old daughter Bella.

“It’s awesome. Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” Derek told Extra.

When asked if he planned on any more children in the future, Derek slyly responded, “Yeah, there’s a few more…you’re slick! I see that!”

Check out the entire interview below…
Just Jared on Facebook
derek hanah jeter reportedly expecting second child 01
derek hanah jeter reportedly expecting second child 02
derek hanah jeter reportedly expecting second child 03
derek hanah jeter reportedly expecting second child 04
derek hanah jeter reportedly expecting second child 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis, Hannah Jeter, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • namers

    Congrats Jeet!

    GOOOO YANKS!