DJ Snake ft. Ozuna, Cardi B & Selena Gomez: 'Taki Taki' Lyrics, Stream, & Download!

DJ Snake has brought together three artists for the brand new song “Taki Taki,” which features Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna.

The stars shot an official music video, which is expected to drop soon.

Ozuna kicks off the song in Spanish and both Cardi and Selena do their solo verses in English, though they also both sing in Spanish at points in the song.

