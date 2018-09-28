Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:08 am

DJ Snake ft. Ozuna, Cardi B & Selena Gomez: 'Taki Taki' Lyrics, Stream, & Download!

DJ Snake ft. Ozuna, Cardi B & Selena Gomez: 'Taki Taki' Lyrics, Stream, & Download!

DJ Snake has brought together three artists for the brand new song “Taki Taki,” which features Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna.

The stars shot an official music video, which is expected to drop soon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Ozuna kicks off the song in Spanish and both Cardi and Selena do their solo verses in English, though they also both sing in Spanish at points in the song.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
dj snake cardi b selena gomez ozuna taki taki 01
dj snake cardi b selena gomez ozuna taki taki 02
dj snake cardi b selena gomez ozuna taki taki 03
dj snake cardi b selena gomez ozuna taki taki 04.
dj snake cardi b selena gomez ozuna taki taki 05

Photos: Miko Goncalves
Posted to: Cardi B, DJ Snake, First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Ozuna, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop