Top Stories
Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Derek Jeter &amp; Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 11:22 pm

Emma Stone Joins Joe Alwyn & Nicholas Hoult at 'The Favourite' Premiere in NYC

Emma Stone Joins Joe Alwyn & Nicholas Hoult at 'The Favourite' Premiere in NYC

Emma Stone showed her style while stepping out at the premiere of her new film The Favourite!

The 29-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event as part of the New York Film Festival on Friday (September 28) at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Emma was also joined by her co-stars Joe Alwyn, Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman as well as director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The film takes place in early 18th century England and shows the madness inside the reign of Queen Anne.

Make sure to check out the trailer!

The Favourite hits theaters on November 23rd.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 01
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 01
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 02
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 02
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 03
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 03
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 04
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 04
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 05
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 05
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 06
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 06
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 07
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 07
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 08
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 08
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 09
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 09
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 10
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 10
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 11
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 11
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 12
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 12
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 13
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 13
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 14
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 14
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 15
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 15
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 16
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 16
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 17
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 17
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 18
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 18
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 19
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 19
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 20
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 20
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 21
emma stone joe alwyn the favorite premiere 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Nicholas Hoult, olivia colman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop