Emma Stone Joins Joe Alwyn & Nicholas Hoult at 'The Favourite' Premiere in NYC

Emma Stone showed her style while stepping out at the premiere of her new film The Favourite!

The 29-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event as part of the New York Film Festival on Friday (September 28) at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.

Emma was also joined by her co-stars Joe Alwyn, Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman as well as director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The film takes place in early 18th century England and shows the madness inside the reign of Queen Anne.

The Favourite hits theaters on November 23rd.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.