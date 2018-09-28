Garrett Clayton Makes Red Carpet Debut With Partner Blake Knight!

Garrett Clayton and boyfriend Blake Knight just made their red carpet debut!

The super cute couple stepped out for OUT Magazine’s Power 50 Award & Celebration presented by Genesis at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday night (September 27) in Hollywood.

“👯‍♂️@outmagazine #Power50 last night with my love @hrhblakeknight. 👬,” Garrett wrote on his Instagram.

The couple were also joined at the event by Kevin McHale, Breeda Wool, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Thomas Dekker.

Other attendees included songwriter Justin Tranter, who received the Power of Authenticity award and Tyler Oakley, who was given Power of Originality!