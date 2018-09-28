George Clooney Visits the Omega Factory in Switzerland

George Clooney chats with Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek during a tour of the Omega Factory in Bienne, Switzerland.

The 57-year-old actor recently took a trip to the brand’s new factory to explore the state-of-the-art watchmaking inside. He is a lifelong fan of the brand!

George, who was also joined by Omega‘s President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann, was so fascinated by space exploration as a kid that he used to wear a cardboard watch with Omega written on it to mimic the real astronauts wearing Omega in space.