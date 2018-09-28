Gina Rodriguez's Sisters Convinced Her the Mailman Was Her Dad!

Gina Rodriguez‘s two older sisters once played an epic prank on her!

The 34-year-old Jane the Virgin star opened up about her experience while stopping by The Late Late Show with James Corden – along with New Girl‘s Damon Wayans Jr. – on Thursday (September 27).

“When I was younger [around 8 or 9 years old], there was definitely this one memory I have that was kind of cruel,” Gina began. “I had a really sweet mailman that was Hawaiian. And I don’t look like my sisters, and I don’t really look like my parents – we don’t have strong genes. We got the like, ‘Yeah I kinda see it’ genes. But I looked like this mailman. And my sisters told me that that was my real daddy.”

Gina added that this went on for weeks, and she still has a diary from the time to prove it, with entries like, ‘I see you [the mailman] coming by, and I think about all the stories you didn’t tell me.’”

