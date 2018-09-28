Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 2:38 pm

Gina Rodriguez's Sisters Convinced Her the Mailman Was Her Dad!

Gina Rodriguez's Sisters Convinced Her the Mailman Was Her Dad!

Gina Rodriguez‘s two older sisters once played an epic prank on her!

The 34-year-old Jane the Virgin star opened up about her experience while stopping by The Late Late Show with James Corden – along with New Girl‘s Damon Wayans Jr. – on Thursday (September 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gina Rodriguez

“When I was younger [around 8 or 9 years old], there was definitely this one memory I have that was kind of cruel,” Gina began. “I had a really sweet mailman that was Hawaiian. And I don’t look like my sisters, and I don’t really look like my parents – we don’t have strong genes. We got the like, ‘Yeah I kinda see it’ genes. But I looked like this mailman. And my sisters told me that that was my real daddy.”

Gina added that this went on for weeks, and she still has a diary from the time to prove it, with entries like, ‘I see you [the mailman] coming by, and I think about all the stories you didn’t tell me.’”

Watch the videos from her appearance below!


Gina Rodriguez & Damon Wayans Jr. Had Loving Family Bullies

Click inside to watch the other video…


We Can Thank Gina Rodriguez’s Dad for Bob Haircuts
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Damon Wayans Jr, Gina Rodriguez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop