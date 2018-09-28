Halsey Reveals Cover Art for Upcoming Single 'Without Me'!

Halsey is continuing to tease her upcoming single, “Without Me”!

The 23-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer-songwriter revealed the cover art for her upcoming single on her Instagram on Friday (September 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

“Without Me October 4th,” she captioned the picture, which includes a skull and a butterfly.

Halsey began teasing “Without Me” earlier in the week with a video clip featuring the song.

“And if they laugh, then f–k ‘em all,” she’s heard declaring in the teaser. The new song will arrive on October 4. See the art below!