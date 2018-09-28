Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 4:00 am

Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Wears 'Believe Women' Shirt to Broadway Opening Night

Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Wears 'Believe Women' Shirt to Broadway Opening Night

Phillipa Soo shows off her “Believe Women” t-shirt while attending the opening night performance of the Broadway comedy The Nap on Thursday (September 27) at the Friedman Theatre in New York City.

The 28-year-old former Hamilton actress took a stand on the day of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s senate hearing.

“I believe you Dr. Ford. You are a hero to people everywhere who are victims of sexual assault. Thank you for making your voice heard at the expense of you and your family’s peace, in order to perform your civic duty,” Phillipa tweeted.

More Broadway stars at the opening night included Torch Song‘s Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, siblings Celia and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, SpongeBob SquarePantsEthan Slater, American Psycho‘s Helene Yorke, and School of Rock‘s Jenn Gambatese.
Just Jared on Facebook
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 01
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 02
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 03
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 04
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 05
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 06
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 07
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 08
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 09
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 10
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 11
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 12
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 13
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 14
phillipa soo the nap opening broadway 15

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Broadway, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ethan Slater, Helene Yorke, Jenn Gambatese, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Phillipa Soo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop