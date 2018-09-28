Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Wears 'Believe Women' Shirt to Broadway Opening Night

Phillipa Soo shows off her “Believe Women” t-shirt while attending the opening night performance of the Broadway comedy The Nap on Thursday (September 27) at the Friedman Theatre in New York City.

The 28-year-old former Hamilton actress took a stand on the day of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s senate hearing.

“I believe you Dr. Ford. You are a hero to people everywhere who are victims of sexual assault. Thank you for making your voice heard at the expense of you and your family’s peace, in order to perform your civic duty,” Phillipa tweeted.

More Broadway stars at the opening night included Torch Song‘s Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, siblings Celia and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Ethan Slater, American Psycho‘s Helene Yorke, and School of Rock‘s Jenn Gambatese.