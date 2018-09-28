Hillary Clinton Makes a Cameo on 'Murphy Brown' Revival - Watch!

Hillary Clinton is showing off her acting chops again!

The 70-year-old politician appeared on the Murphy Brown revival on Thursday night (September 27).

In the scene, Hillary interviews for a job as the main character’s (played by Candice Bergen) secretary, which was originally played by an revolving cast of guest stars, including Rosie O’Donnell and Bette Midler.

The two discuss her qualifications for the position, including her familiarity with “emails” – and her contact info on her business card reads “Hilary@YouCouldaHadMe.com.”

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch below!