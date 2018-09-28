Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 1:55 pm

Hillary Clinton Makes a Cameo on 'Murphy Brown' Revival - Watch!

Hillary Clinton Makes a Cameo on 'Murphy Brown' Revival - Watch!

Hillary Clinton is showing off her acting chops again!

The 70-year-old politician appeared on the Murphy Brown revival on Thursday night (September 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hillary Clinton

In the scene, Hillary interviews for a job as the main character’s (played by Candice Bergen) secretary, which was originally played by an revolving cast of guest stars, including Rosie O’Donnell and Bette Midler.

The two discuss her qualifications for the position, including her familiarity with “emails” – and her contact info on her business card reads “Hilary@YouCouldaHadMe.com.”

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Candice Bergen, Hillary Clinton, Murphy Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop