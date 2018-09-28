Top Stories
Jeff Bridges' Says 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Character Inspired By His Priest

Jeff Bridges' Says 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Character Inspired By His Priest

Jeff Bridges hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Thursday night (September 27) and dished about how his real life priest helped him play one in his latest film, Bad Times at the El Royale.

“I had a wonderful experience with a priest in bootcamp, he was a wonderful,” the 68-year-old actor told Stephen. “The first thing this priest says to all of us is that ‘when you’re here, you’re not in the military, you’re in the house of the lord.”

“Dawn Harris was his name, he was the coolest guy and let me play guitar in the different services,” Jeff continued. “He took me to see Jefferson Airplane at the Carousel Ballroom in San Fransisco, can you imagine. Twenty years later, I asked him to marry my wife and myself. He’s very dear to my heart.”

Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters on October 12 – Watch Jeff’s full interview below!


