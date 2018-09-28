Top Stories
Jenny Slate Says Working at 'SNL' Was Not What She Expected

Jenny Slate Says Working at 'SNL' Was Not What She Expected

Jenny Slate is on the cover of FASHION‘s November issue, out on Canadian newsstands on October 8 and select Barnes & Nobles in the U.S. on October 16.

Here’s what the 36-year-old Venom actress had to say…

On how working at SNL was not what she expected: “After working at SNL, I remember thinking that nothing will ever be that hard again. And I do still talk about it because it was such a dream and then it was not what I expected. And the worst part is that you’re like, ‘Am I just being bitter that I didn’t cut the mustard?’ But looking back on it, no. I had to understand that as much as there are so many opportunities for joy, there are a lot of bad deals out there.”

On being lonely – and being just fine with that: “Oh it’s very positive; it’s weirdly, achingly beautiful. But also, I don’t fetishize it. I don’t like being lonely, but I’ve learned to accept it. I would much rather be lonely and missing the man I love than be with a man or a bunch of men who don’t do it for me. I’m so lucky to love really hard.”

On branching out from indie films to comic book blockbusters: “I love making indie films, and the more I work, the more I hope I can work with directors I admire. But I also wanted to see if I could do work like [comic book blockbusters] and if it would satisfy me. I think it’s really stupid to be pretentious. It’s like it’s jocks versus art. The people who make these movies and the actors who are in them work really hard and are making art.”

For more from Jenny, visit FashionMagazine.com.
Credit: Arkan Zakharov; Photos: Fashion Magazine
Posted to: Jenny Slate

