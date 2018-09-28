Fri, 28 September 2018 at 4:02 pm
Kanye West's Upcoming 'SNL' Performance Will Feature 'Serious Star Power'
- Get ready for some surprises during Kanye West‘s SNL performance. – TMZ
- Kenzie Ziegler says she didn’t really have an advantage on Dancing With The Stars Juniors. – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s what we’ve seen so far from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home! – Lainey Gossip
- Did you catch Hillary Clinton‘s sitcom cameo last night? – DListed
- Kim Kardashian‘s on a mission to get this Kardashian pregnant again! – TooFab
- See the first pic of Taron Egerton as Elton John! – Towleroad
- Get ready for the musical episode of Raven’s Home with this teaser! – JustJaredJr
- Taran Killam was on Mildly Interesting with Razzle Dangerously, where he talked about his new movie with Kevin Hart, Night School. He also sang “You’ll Be Back” from Broadway musical Hamilton. Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet