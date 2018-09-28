Top Stories
Kate Bosworth to Produce & Star in Netflix Sci-Fi Series 'The I-Land'!

Kate Bosworth is coming to Netflix!

The 35-year-old actress stars in the upcoming The I-Land, the streaming service announced on Friday (September 28).

The series follows ten people who wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. They set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.

Kate plays KC and also serves as a producer on the series, marking the first time she’s produced a television show. Natalie Martinez will star as Chase, and Alex Pettyfer will star as Brody. Netflix has ordered seven episodes of the series, Variety reports.
