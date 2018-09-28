Top Stories
Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Kanye West Replaced Ariana Grande as Musical Guest on 'SNL' Premiere

Derek Jeter &amp; Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Might Be Expecting Baby Number 2!

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 11:48 pm

Kevin Spacey Faces Sexual Battery Lawsuit Following 2016 Incident

Kevin Spacey Faces Sexual Battery Lawsuit Following 2016 Incident

Kevin Spacey is being sued for alleged sexual battery following an incident in 2016.

The 59-year-old actor is facing a lawsuit from an unidentified male masseuse on counts of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The masseuse claims that he was invited to Kevin‘s home and while giving the massage, the actor repeatedly grabbed his hand and pulled it onto his groin.

After the masseuse refused, Kevin reportedly attempted to kiss the man and blocked him from leaving the home.

According to the lawsuit, the masseuse is seeking unspecified damages.

The new lawsuit comes almost a year after actor Anthony Rapp as well as House of Cards of employees accused Kevin making inappropriate sexual advances.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Spacey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Moe Grayson

    Kevin is one sick, creepy, F-ed up dude! I never liked him!