Kevin Spacey Faces Sexual Battery Lawsuit Following 2016 Incident

Kevin Spacey is being sued for alleged sexual battery following an incident in 2016.

The 59-year-old actor is facing a lawsuit from an unidentified male masseuse on counts of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The masseuse claims that he was invited to Kevin‘s home and while giving the massage, the actor repeatedly grabbed his hand and pulled it onto his groin.

After the masseuse refused, Kevin reportedly attempted to kiss the man and blocked him from leaving the home.

According to the lawsuit, the masseuse is seeking unspecified damages.

The new lawsuit comes almost a year after actor Anthony Rapp as well as House of Cards of employees accused Kevin making inappropriate sexual advances.