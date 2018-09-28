Kim Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick Wants Another Baby With Kourtney Kardashian - Watch!

Top Stories
Could another Kardashian baby be on the way?

Kim Kardashian revealed that Scott Disick has been thinking of having another child with ex Kourtney Kardashian in the latest sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, released on Friday (September 28).

The two already have three children: Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

“So Scott just texts me that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more, and she wants one more,” Kim says during the preview.

“I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend — we get it. They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF,” she added.

“I have to tell the rest of the family to be like, ‘Guys, should we encourage this?’ How cute will that be? They have to have another baby!”

“I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person. When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kanye [West] and I were going to end up together. I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm, so I can have another one so I could have siblings.’”

Watch below!
Photos: E! Entertainment
