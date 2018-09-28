Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 8:26 am

Kobe Bryant Addresses Rumors of a Return to the L.A. Lakers - Watch!

Kobe Bryant Addresses Rumors of a Return to the L.A. Lakers - Watch!

Kobe Bryant is addressing the rumors!

The 40-year-old basketball player made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kobe Bryant

During his appearance, Kobe talked about his family surprising him with a trip to Mexico for his 40th birthday. He also addressed recent rumors, saying there’s “not a chance” he’s coming out of retirement to play with the Los Angeles Lakers. He did say, however, that his 12-year-old daughter has inherited his skills!

Kobe also revealed he’s a big Harry Potter nerd and his most valuable possessions are a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone signed by J.K. Rowling, followed by the Game of Thrones series signed by George R.R. Martin, and the Dear Basketball score signed by composer John Williams. Then, Kobe discussed his podcast inspired by his children, “The Punies,” and Ellen surprised him with a L.A. Lakers Harry Potter robe!

Plus, Ellen tested Kobe’s skills in a game of “Ellen & Kobe’s Connect 4 Hoops.”

Watch below!


Kobe Bryant Addresses Rumors of a Return to the L.A. Lakers


You’ll Never Guess Kobe Bryant’s Most Prized Possessions

Kobe Bryant and Ellen Face Off in Basketball Connect 4
Just Jared on Facebook
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 01
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 02
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 03
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 04
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 05
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 06
kobe bryant ellen september 2018 07

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Kobe Bryant

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop