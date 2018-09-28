Kobe Bryant Addresses Rumors of a Return to the L.A. Lakers - Watch!

Kobe Bryant is addressing the rumors!

The 40-year-old basketball player made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 28).

During his appearance, Kobe talked about his family surprising him with a trip to Mexico for his 40th birthday. He also addressed recent rumors, saying there’s “not a chance” he’s coming out of retirement to play with the Los Angeles Lakers. He did say, however, that his 12-year-old daughter has inherited his skills!

Kobe also revealed he’s a big Harry Potter nerd and his most valuable possessions are a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone signed by J.K. Rowling, followed by the Game of Thrones series signed by George R.R. Martin, and the Dear Basketball score signed by composer John Williams. Then, Kobe discussed his podcast inspired by his children, “The Punies,” and Ellen surprised him with a L.A. Lakers Harry Potter robe!

Plus, Ellen tested Kobe’s skills in a game of “Ellen & Kobe’s Connect 4 Hoops.”

Watch below!



