Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Her Debut: 'It Was Suggested I Get A Nose Job'

Lady Gaga is opening up about criticism she faced for her physical appearance before making her debut with “Just Dance” in 2008.

“Before my first single ever came out it was suggested I get a nose job but I said ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose,” she told The Mirror.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

She went on to explain that she always tried to defy expectations ever since: “If people wanted me to look like a sexpot I would look like the opposite. If they said ‘Try dancing and looking this way,’ I would always flip it on its head and do it my way.”

Gaga explained that her character Ally in A Star Is Born was also relatable for that reason: “I spoke a lot to Bradley [Cooper] about my life and they integrated part of my life into the movie but in a very special way. I am forever grateful to him for that…it put me in the right place I needed to be. When my character talks about how ugly she feels – that was real. I’m so insecure.”