Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 2:13 pm

Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Her Debut: 'It Was Suggested I Get A Nose Job'

Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Her Debut: 'It Was Suggested I Get A Nose Job'

Lady Gaga is opening up about criticism she faced for her physical appearance before making her debut with “Just Dance” in 2008.

“Before my first single ever came out it was suggested I get a nose job but I said ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose,” she told The Mirror.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

She went on to explain that she always tried to defy expectations ever since: “If people wanted me to look like a sexpot I would look like the opposite. If they said ‘Try dancing and looking this way,’ I would always flip it on its head and do it my way.”

Gaga explained that her character Ally in A Star Is Born was also relatable for that reason: “I spoke a lot to Bradley [Cooper] about my life and they integrated part of my life into the movie but in a very special way. I am forever grateful to him for that…it put me in the right place I needed to be. When my character talks about how ugly she feels – that was real. I’m so insecure.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Rei

    She has been really annoying lately… and it will be worse if she wins the Oscar for A Star Is Born.

  • Alexandra

    But she has her nose done

  • mahbelle

    she will become completely insufferable.

  • mahbelle

    oh honey, you’ve had more than your nose done. who do you think you’re kidding? we have eyes.

  • Gina

    Oh, is that what an Italian nose look like? lol.