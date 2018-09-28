Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 6:28 pm

Liam Hemsworth is All Smiles at W Brisbane's Australian-Themed Party in LA!

Liam Hemsworth is All Smiles at W Brisbane's Australian-Themed Party in LA!

Liam Hemsworth parties Down Under-style in Los Angeles!

The 28-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor stepped out for an Australian-themed event held in celebration of the newly opened W Brisbane on Thursday (September 17) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He looked handsome in a blue button-up shirt with beige pants.

Throughout the night, Liam chatted it up with his new best mates, the Aussie chefs from the Three Blue Ducks, who were flown in from W Brisbane to literally throw some shrimp on the barbie for guests.

After being handed an Australian beer by another guest, Liam, who was born and raised in the country, was overheard saying, “Oh wow, Coopers. I think this was the first beer I ever drank!”

