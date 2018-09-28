Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:36 am

Lil Wayne: 'Tha Carter V' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Lil Wayne: 'Tha Carter V' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Lil Wayne‘s new album is out!

After years of delays, the 36-year-old rapper released his highly-anticipated Tha Carter V album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil’ Wayne

it’s been over seven years since Wayne released his last album – Tha Carter IV – and fans have been patiently waiting for the latest album to drop.

“I’m very much a perfectionist. I don’t know what it’s setting me up for — some big comeback, or maybe some big fall back or whatever — but it’s setting me up for something, and I’m ready,” Wayne told Billboard earlier this month.

You can download Wayne‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Tha Carter V below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lil' Wayne, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop