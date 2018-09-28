Lil Wayne: 'Tha Carter V' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Lil Wayne‘s new album is out!

After years of delays, the 36-year-old rapper released his highly-anticipated Tha Carter V album.

it’s been over seven years since Wayne released his last album – Tha Carter IV – and fans have been patiently waiting for the latest album to drop.

“I’m very much a perfectionist. I don’t know what it’s setting me up for — some big comeback, or maybe some big fall back or whatever — but it’s setting me up for something, and I’m ready,” Wayne told Billboard earlier this month.

Listen to Tha Carter V below!