Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 8:16 am

Logic & Ryan Tedder Perform 'One Day' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Logic & Ryan Tedder Perform 'One Day' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Logic and Ryan Tedder are bringing their hit to the stage!

The 28-year-old rapper and the 39-year-old OneRepublic frontman performed “One Day” off of Logic‘s album YSIV on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic

During their appearance, the artists discussed their collaboration and revealed it only took 20 minutes to write the song! Plus, Logic explained his album name, which stands for “Young Sinatra IV,” which honors his love for the legendary Frank Sinatra and everything the Rat Pack represented.

Watch below!


Logic & Ryan Tedder Perform Their Hit ‘One Day’
Just Jared on Facebook
logic ryan tedder ellen september 2018 01
logic ryan tedder ellen september 2018 02
logic ryan tedder ellen september 2018 03
logic ryan tedder ellen september 2018 04
logic ryan tedder ellen september 2018 05
logic ryan tedder ellen september 2018 06

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Logic, Ryan Tedder

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop