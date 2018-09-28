Logic & Ryan Tedder Perform 'One Day' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Logic and Ryan Tedder are bringing their hit to the stage!

The 28-year-old rapper and the 39-year-old OneRepublic frontman performed “One Day” off of Logic‘s album YSIV on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 28).

During their appearance, the artists discussed their collaboration and revealed it only took 20 minutes to write the song! Plus, Logic explained his album name, which stands for “Young Sinatra IV,” which honors his love for the legendary Frank Sinatra and everything the Rat Pack represented.

Watch below!



