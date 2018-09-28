Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Jet Out of Vancouver With Their Pups!

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood have been busy traveling around the globe!

The cute couple and Supergirl co-stars were spotted making their way through Vancouver International Airport on Friday (September 28) in Vancouver, Canada.

Melissa and Chris were joined by their two dogs as they prepared to jet out of town for the weekend.

Earlier in the week, the couple also traveled to France, where they attended several Paris Fashion Week events.

Before leaving the City of Lights, Melissa took to her Instagram to share a super sweet selfie with Chris.

“au revoir 🇫🇷 love, Benoist,” Melissa captioned the cute pic.

Check it out below…