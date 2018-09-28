Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 5:24 pm

Michael Buble Addresses Son Noah's Cancer Battle in Heartfelt Message to Fans (Video)

Michael Buble Addresses Son Noah's Cancer Battle in Heartfelt Message to Fans (Video)

Michael Buble has some emotional words for fans who have been there for him and his family throughout his 5-year-old son Noah‘s cancer battle.

The 43-year-old “It’s a Beautiful Day” singer looked sharp in a checked suit jacket while stopping by The Chris Evans Breakfast Show at the BBC Radio 2 studios on Friday (September 28) in London, England.

He also made an appearance at the Smooth Radio studios, where he opened up to fans following Noah‘s improved prognosis. Watch the video below.

Michael‘s new album Love (styled as a heart emoji) drops on on November 16! If you missed it, watch the video for his first single “When I Fall in Love.”

Also pictured inside: Game of Thrones Maisie Williams arriving at The Chris Evans Breakfast Show that same day, where she discussed her stage debut in Hampstead Theatre’s I And You. See more at JustJaredJR.com
