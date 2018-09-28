Michael Buble Addresses Son Noah's Cancer Battle in Heartfelt Message to Fans (Video)

Michael Buble has some emotional words for fans who have been there for him and his family throughout his 5-year-old son Noah‘s cancer battle.

The 43-year-old “It’s a Beautiful Day” singer looked sharp in a checked suit jacket while stopping by The Chris Evans Breakfast Show at the BBC Radio 2 studios on Friday (September 28) in London, England.

He also made an appearance at the Smooth Radio studios, where he opened up to fans following Noah‘s improved prognosis. Watch the video below.

Michael‘s new album Love (styled as a heart emoji) drops on on November 16! If you missed it, watch the video for his first single “When I Fall in Love.”

We were honoured to welcome @MichaelBuble to the Smooth studio, and he had some emotional words to say to his fans… #Love pic.twitter.com/gGX1OjXWEg — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) September 28, 2018

