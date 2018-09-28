Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat &amp; Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 5:01 pm

Nicki Minaj Performs For the First Time in Brazil at Tidal Concert!

Nicki Minaj Performs For the First Time in Brazil at Tidal Concert!

Nicki Minaj‘ is finally delivering a live show for her Brazilian Barbz!

The 35-year-old Queen rapper performed at a special sold-out TIDAL subscriber showcase on Wednesday (September 26) in São Paulo, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

During her hit-filled high energy performance, Nicki performed songs like “Super Bass,” “Feeling Myself,” Majesty” and “Monster,” donning an array of costumes throughout the show.

“Obrigado Brazil- I love you so much 🙏🏾🇧🇷♥️ #TidalXVivo,” Nicki wrote after the show.

This show was extra special for Nicki‘s fans in Brazil – it was the first time she performed in the country!

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj brazil september 2018 01
nicki minaj brazil september 2018 02
nicki minaj brazil september 2018 03
nicki minaj brazil september 2018 04
nicki minaj brazil september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop