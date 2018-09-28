Nicki Minaj Performs For the First Time in Brazil at Tidal Concert!
Nicki Minaj‘ is finally delivering a live show for her Brazilian Barbz!
The 35-year-old Queen rapper performed at a special sold-out TIDAL subscriber showcase on Wednesday (September 26) in São Paulo, Brazil.
During her hit-filled high energy performance, Nicki performed songs like “Super Bass,” “Feeling Myself,” Majesty” and “Monster,” donning an array of costumes throughout the show.
“Obrigado Brazil- I love you so much 🙏🏾🇧🇷♥️ #TidalXVivo,” Nicki wrote after the show.
This show was extra special for Nicki‘s fans in Brazil – it was the first time she performed in the country!
