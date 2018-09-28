Nicki Minaj Says the Average Person 'Wouldn't Be Able to Deal' With Ridicule at Her Level of Fame

Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:00 pm

Nicki Minaj is on the cover of Wonderland‘s Autumn 2018 issue, out globally this weekend.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Queen rapper had to say…

On her level of fame and strength: “The average person wouldn’t be able to deal with it, my level of ridicule. Most people mentally aren’t strong enough to handle this pressure.”

On relationships and starting a family: “I’ve got to get married first then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually, I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.”

On redefining the standard for female rappers: “When I was first trying to rap, female rappers weren’t out here getting paid a million dollars a show,”

On her long-standing success: “I’ve been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time… Sometimes people just want to see someone who’s been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen. It’s a sadistic part of being a human.”

For more from Nicki, visit WonderlandMagazine.com.
Credit: Dennis Leupold; Photos: Wonderland Magazine
Nicki Minaj

