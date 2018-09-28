Nicki Minaj Says the Average Person 'Wouldn't Be Able to Deal' With Ridicule at Her Level of Fame
Nicki Minaj is on the cover of Wonderland‘s Autumn 2018 issue, out globally this weekend.
Here’s what the 35-year-old Queen rapper had to say…
On her level of fame and strength: “The average person wouldn’t be able to deal with it, my level of ridicule. Most people mentally aren’t strong enough to handle this pressure.”
On relationships and starting a family: “I’ve got to get married first then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually, I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.”
On redefining the standard for female rappers: “When I was first trying to rap, female rappers weren’t out here getting paid a million dollars a show,”
On her long-standing success: “I’ve been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time… Sometimes people just want to see someone who’s been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen. It’s a sadistic part of being a human.”
