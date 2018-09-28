Nina Dobrev Hosts Reebok Workout Event In NYC

Nina Dobrev hosted a very special workout with Reebok in New York City on Thursday (September 27).

The event, raised money for women’s charities, and Reebok even donated $100 for each participant to the Women’s Strength Coalition and the Movemeant Foundation.

So cool!

“Today’s workout with Reebok and Les Mills was about showing the power of fitness in action,” Nina shared about the event. “We all came together for a workout that not only made us feel good, but by raising money for charity, did good too!”

She adds, “There are lots of ways to get involved with Donate in Sweat, and I’m proud to be part of an initiative which not only celebrates women who are making positive change through fitness, but which supports female-driven charities financially too.”

“It was so empowering to see so many women coming together to workout in one space, and even more exciting for me to give people the chance to try the workout I have created with Reebok and Les Mills for the first time,” Nina said.

Check out all the pics below!