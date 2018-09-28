Pete Davidson Explains How He & Ariana Grande Got Their Pet Pig on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Pete Davidson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday night (September 27) and opened up about the new pet pig he shares with his fiancée Ariana Grande.

“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig!’ And then an hour later it was just there,” the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star told Seth. “Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour.”

“The first two days, it was really new and it didn’t move much,” Pete continued. “But then — now, it’s starting to bite. Starting to do stuff like — it’s a pig.”

Make sure to catch Pete in the new season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend!



