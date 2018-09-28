Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Dollar Bill-Covered Coat & Boots While Out With Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 4:40 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Grab a Snack at a Fruit Stand in LA!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are having a snack break!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old musician were spotted stopping by a roadside fruit stand on Friday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

Hilary and Matthew were seen grabbing some refreshing fruit during their fun outing together.

Earlier in the month, Hilary and Matthew were seen making a trip to the vet. Hilary recently sparked rumors of an engagement after debuting a ring on her Instagram.

She also recently revealed that the couple picked out the baby’s name a long time ago!
