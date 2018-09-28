Top Stories
Fri, 28 September 2018 at 12:48 am

Rami Malek & Allison Williams Are Fighting HIV/AIDS with Montblanc & (RED)

Rami Malek and Allison Williams pose for a photo at the launch of of the special edition (MONTBLANC M)RED writing instrument on Thursday (September 27) at the World of McIntosh Townhouse in New York City.

Proceeds from Montblanc’s new writing instrument will be benefitting (RED) in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

More stars at the event included model Alek Wek, Hamilton actor Javier Munoz, actor Jeremy Sisto, model Eric Rutherford, and DJ Brendan Fallis.

FYI: Rami is wearing a Montblanc timepiece. Allison is wearing a Montblanc ring and earrings.
Photos: Getty
